Carla Augustad In time of crises, lands bill gives Senate a chance to unite https://t.co/4pBrIzOAuG 5 minutes ago David Forrest "If approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, the Great American Outdoors Act would be the most si… https://t.co/TSIbPbCsO8 53 minutes ago Optimistic Truth RT @MatthewDalyWDC: My @AP story previewing Senate vote next week on major public lands bill. AP: In time of crises, lands… 2 hours ago WTOP At a time of national crises, the Senate has been able to come together on a topic both parties celebrate: the grea… https://t.co/szb3Xawjsc 4 hours ago Moraine Watch In time of crises, lands bill gives Senate a chance to unite https://t.co/vuYdKnbOhD via @thespec 5 hours ago presshub_us [denverpost] In time of crises, lands bill gives Senate a chance to unite https://t.co/56MvS3DLh9 6 hours ago FOX31 Denver KDVR At a time of national crises, the Senate has been able to come together on a topic both parties celebrate: the grea… https://t.co/xvIaw1Rk0l 6 hours ago JStC In time of crises, lands bill gives Senate a chance to unite https://t.co/JxKLHtrIaG via @YahooNews 7 hours ago