Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CDC Predicts 130,000 US Coronavirus Deaths By July 4

cbs4.com Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
The US could suffer 130,000 coronavirus deaths by July 4, according to a projection released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 41,662 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 41,662

The Department of Health and Social Care said 41,662 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Former Pakistan PM Yousuf Raza Gilani tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Former Pakistan PM Yousuf Raza Gilani tests positive for coronavirus

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani has tested positive for coronavirus, the country's media said on June 13. This comes after the news of former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Trump Campaign Says It Can't Be Held Liable If Rally Attendees Get COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Campaign Says It Can't Be Held Liable If Rally Attendees Get COVID-19

Trump Campaign Says It Can't Be Held Liable If Rally Attendees Get COVID-19 An upcoming indoor event will be held at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19. The campaign has released a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

CDC claims coronavirus killed nearly 400 American healthcare workers

 (Natural News) Since it first struck American shores, the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) has killed nearly 368 infected 69,761 healthcare workers, according to...
NaturalNews.com

U.S. CDC reports 1,956,421 coronavirus cases, 110,925 deaths

 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 1,956,421 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 17,598 cases from its previous...
Reuters

U.S. CDC reports 1,842,101 coronavirus cases

 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 1,842,101 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 14,676 cases from its...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #CDC Predicts 130,000 US Coronavirus #Deaths By July 4 - Jun 13 @ 1:52 PM ET https://t.co/1noRmKN0TE 11 minutes ago

HamiltonJamesE

James E Hamilton CDC predicts 130,000 US coronavirus deaths by July 4 (Reports) https://t.co/pwI0rI4IKX via @The stuffnews 13 minutes ago

oldwac1

Melania2 RT @CBSMiami: CDC predicts 130,000 US coronavirus deaths by July 4 https://t.co/vRz8UsnHK3 24 minutes ago

melissabak3

Melissa BakerLhermit Harvard expert predicts 200,000 total US coronavirus deaths by September - Business Insider https://t.co/jtdKqovsG9 40 minutes ago

BlueWav85416855

Blue Wave🇺🇲🇵🇷🦈🌊🌊🌊 Anti-trumper Never Trump CDC predicts 130,000 US coronavirus deaths by July 4, with more new cases as states reopen https://t.co/sJeRhKfm4a 45 minutes ago

EnoughPartisan

Enough I predict 21 days will pass by July 4th RT @CBSMiami: CDC predicts 130,000 US coronavirus deaths by July 4 https://t.co/5kSbNPw8Oy 46 minutes ago

AmerHoy

América Hoy CDC Predicts 130,000 US Coronavirus Deaths By July 4 https://t.co/743M8UWcWH 46 minutes ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami CDC predicts 130,000 US coronavirus deaths by July 4 https://t.co/vRz8UsnHK3 49 minutes ago