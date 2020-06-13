|
CDC Predicts 130,000 US Coronavirus Deaths By July 4
Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
The US could suffer 130,000 coronavirus deaths by July 4, according to a projection released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
