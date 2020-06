eSEy Bee RT @yogi35898: @TomJChicago @SpiroAgnewGhost & since we have trolls & bots saying “video was manipulated” here’s Cspan with the full ceremo… 5 seconds ago Lisa RT @BillKristol: Donald Trump will speak today at West Point. But he speaks to young men and women who have lived by an honor code utterly… 5 seconds ago Alfonso Jenkins "Live Updates on George Floyd Protests: Trump Speaks at West Point Amid Rift With Military Leaders" by Unknown Auth… https://t.co/W8zGMl6MCk 43 seconds ago