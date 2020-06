Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 2 days ago Colin Cowherd: If Baker Mayfield doesn't succeed this season, his time in Cleveland might be over 03:45 Bleacher Report recently ranked the Cleveland Browns' supporting cast around Baker Mayfield as the 2nd best in the NFL. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks if Baker can't succeed with the weapons he has this season in Cleveland, his time with the Browns could come to an end.