Related videos from verified sources Samsung accused of another exploding phone



Footage reveals a Samsung phone ON FIRE after it terrifyingly began sparking "like fireworks" and burst into flames, claims a California-based man. Kenji Yanase, 35, owns a now-charred and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago Crews Are Making Headway Against The Stella Canyon Fire



The Stella Canyon fire has burned more that 60 acres but crews are getting a handle on it. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:18 Published on May 12, 2020

Tweets about this