Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What is Juneteenth 2020, the holiday marking the end of US slavery?

USATODAY.com Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
On June 19, 1865, a Union solider came to Galveston, Texas, to inform the community that President Abraham Lincoln two years earlier had freed slaves.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump To Hold First Rally In Tulsa On Juneteenth

Trump To Hold First Rally In Tulsa On Juneteenth 00:30

 Business Insider is reporting that President Donald Trump is planning to restart his campaign rallies. The rallies have been put on pause because of the novel coronavirus. According to the NY Times his first rebooted rally is scheduled for June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Juneteenth (June 19th) is a...

Related videos from verified sources

The History And Significance Of Juneteenth [Video]

The History And Significance Of Juneteenth

It's a day that marks the end of slavery in the United States, but for many the day is so much more, Lee Jordan, national Juneteenth state and regional director explains (3:54). WCCO Mid-Morning - June..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:54Published
Juneteenth Takes On Added Meaning This Year [Video]

Juneteenth Takes On Added Meaning This Year

Juneteenth, the annual U.S. holiday that falls on June 19, has taken on greater meaning for many this year. Juneteenth, which is a mash-up of the words June and 19th, is also known as Emancipation..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
What Is Juneteenth? [Video]

What Is Juneteenth?

Celebrated on June 19th, the day commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

President Trump Rescheduling Oklahoma Rally Due To Juneteenth

President Trump Rescheduling Oklahoma Rally Due To Juneteenth Watch VideoPresident Trump is rescheduling an Oklahoma rally after it coincided with Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. The...
Newsy Also reported by •IndiaTimesAl JazeeraBBC NewsMediaiteSeattle Times

This Central Ohio nonprofit is making Juneteenth a paid holiday

 The United Way of Central Ohio is making Juneteenth, the commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S., an annual paid holiday for its employees. CEO Lisa...
bizjournals

What to know about Juneteenth and why people are talking about it now

 Juneteenth -- the June 19 holiday -- commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. But 155 years after the news of their emancipation finally reached...
CTV News


Tweets about this

WickedLocal

WickedLocal What is Juneteenth? Holiday marking Emancipation Proclamation takes on extra importance in 2020 https://t.co/LSRSAqmKdl 41 minutes ago

metrowestdaily

MetroWest Daily News What is Juneteenth? Holiday marking Emancipation Proclamation takes on extra importance in 2020 https://t.co/sQS433yvFW 1 hour ago

CCMenofColor

CCMenColor What are your plans for Friday, June 19, 2020? What do you know about the day?click the link for ways to participat… https://t.co/skWE2fXj10 3 hours ago

onang_pribadi

onang_pribadi RT @KateNasser: RT @GIkner What is Juneteenth? (June 19) Holiday marking Emancipation Proclamation takes on extra importance in 2020 https:… 3 hours ago

DavidCalarco

David Calarco RT @BobDuffyROC: Rochester has celebrated Juneteenth for years. @RochesterChambr What is Juneteenth? Holiday marking Emancipation Proclama… 4 hours ago

nonprofnetwork

Nonprofit Network What is Juneteenth? Holiday marking Emancipation Proclamation takes on extra importance in 2020;… https://t.co/KPFkDCiEZl 5 hours ago

LyndaM2016

Lynn What is Juneteenth? Holiday marking Emancipation Proclamation takes on extra importance in 2020 https://t.co/ZFduJSyIK9 via @usatoday 16 hours ago

BobDuffyROC

Bob Duffy Rochester has celebrated Juneteenth for years. @RochesterChambr What is Juneteenth? Holiday marking Emancipation P… https://t.co/HDa9275DvD 17 hours ago