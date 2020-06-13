What is Juneteenth 2020, the holiday marking the end of US slavery?

Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published 6 days ago Trump To Hold First Rally In Tulsa On Juneteenth 00:30 Business Insider is reporting that President Donald Trump is planning to restart his campaign rallies. The rallies have been put on pause because of the novel coronavirus. According to the NY Times his first rebooted rally is scheduled for June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Juneteenth (June 19th) is a...