Video credit: Wochit News - Published 3 hours ago Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down After Officer Shoots, Kills Black Man Sleeping In His Car 00:35 Reuters reports the police chief of Atlanta, Georgia, resigned on Saturday. Erika Shields submitted her resignation after protesters took to the streets hours after police shot and killed an unarmed black man. Rayshard Brooks, 27, had fallen asleep in his car at a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant...