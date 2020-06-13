Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down After Officer Shoots, Kills Man Outside Wendy’s
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields is stepping down from the role, a move that comes less than 24 hours after an officer shot and killed a man authorities claim was resisting arrest.
Reuters reports the police chief of Atlanta, Georgia, resigned on Saturday. Erika Shields submitted her resignation after protesters took to the streets hours after police shot and killed an unarmed black man. Rayshard Brooks, 27, had fallen asleep in his car at a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant...