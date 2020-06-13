Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down After Officer Shoots, Kills Man Outside Wendy’s

The Intel Hub #Breaking: Atlanta Police Chief steps down after the shooting of Rayshard Brooks, mayor calls for the officer to be… https://t.co/zZkuenThxi 21 seconds ago

Cookie Haber RT @Yamiche: Atlanta police chief steps down after Black man 'fleeing' police shot at a Wendy's drive-thru https://t.co/lHoWTuLIMp via @USA… 21 seconds ago

ony pierre Atlanta police chief steps down after police shooting of Rayshard Brooks at Wendy's drive-thru https://t.co/uPOdjAP7uH via @usatoday 32 seconds ago

Intuitive Counsellor Atlanta police chief steps down after black man shot and killed by an officer - CNN https://t.co/U6S78c7yf3 34 seconds ago

Andrew Blankstein RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields steps down hours after police fatally shot 27-year-old Black man Rayshard Brooks… 34 seconds ago

Lilly Light RT @OANN: Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down After Fatal Officer Involved Shooting Of Rayshard Brooks https://t.co/fiEnSHxoiC #OANN https://t.… 40 seconds ago

Ray D. RT @FOX5Atlanta: Chief Erika Shields issued this statement Saturday after the mayor announced she was stepping down. MORE ABOUT CHIEF SHIE… 49 seconds ago