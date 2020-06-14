Global  

Atlanta police Officer Garrett Rolfe fired, another reassigned after Rayshard Brooks death

FOXNews.com Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
One Atlanta police officer has been fired and another has been reassigned following Friday night’s shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant.
