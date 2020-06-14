Confusion reigns as Seattle's seized six blocks known as CHAZ purportedly changes name to CHOP: 'We're not trying to secede' Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Confusion erupted over the weekend in the six blocks of downtown Seattle seized by protesters as some seek to change the name of the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (or CHAZ) to the Capitol Hill Organized (or Occupied) Protest (CHOP). 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 2 days ago 4 Questions About Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone: Answered 01:44 4 Questions About Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone: Answered Recently, a group of peaceful protesters cornered off several city blocks in Seattle, Washington, and declared it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ). Here are answers to four common questions you may have about the CHAZ. Where...

Tweets about this