Laura LaBelle RT @whatifisaidit: CA AG Asked To Conduct Independent Probe Of Black Man Found Hanging From Tree https://t.co/b7Sg3HfMz0 via @TPM Is this e… 3 minutes ago

Girly Girl CA AG Asked To Conduct Independent Probe Of Black Man Found Hanging From Tree https://t.co/b7Sg3HfMz0 via @TPM Is t… https://t.co/Oyf0g005w1 7 minutes ago

VotarEsNuestroDeber RT @lopezgovlaw: #Breaking #News California AG to probe Robert Fuller hanging, as activists suspect 'lynching' while police rule 'apparent… 9 minutes ago

Sailor Jack2019 California AG to probe Robert Fuller hanging, as activists suspect 'lynching' while police rule 'apparent suicide' https://t.co/aKNZen3pQ4 14 minutes ago

Leder Hals California AG to probe Robert Fuller hanging, as activists suspect 'lynching' while police rule 'apparent suicide' https://t.co/b5L7hIUC4Z 21 minutes ago

West Virginia Topics California AG to probe Robert Fuller hanging, as activists suspect 'lynching' while police rule 'apparent suicide'… https://t.co/EkECcN80ar 22 minutes ago

Jorge Luis Lopez Esq #Breaking #News California AG to probe Robert Fuller hanging, as activists suspect 'lynching' while police rule 'ap… https://t.co/O6Qn9IREIi 25 minutes ago