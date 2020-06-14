As Florida Coronavirus Cases Rise, Some Pubs Closing Temporarily

US Coronavirus Cases Rise in Nearly Half of States
US Coronavirus Cases Rise
in Nearly Half of States 23 states have reported spikes in new
cases compared to the previous week,
according to Johns Hopkins University. Among the states experiencing..
Florida hits record setting high with over 4000 new Coronavirus cases
Florida hits single day record setting high with over 4000 cases. Physicians breakdown the increasing numbers and discuss how we can flatter the curve
Facing South Florida: Mayors Discuss Coronavirus Concerns
Eliott Rodriguez and his guests take a hard look at the spike in COVID-19 cases in South Florida, and what needs to be done to slow the spread.