As Florida Coronavirus Cases Rise, Some Pubs Closing Temporarily

Sunday, 14 June 2020
As coronavirus cases continue to climb, some Florida pubs are closing temporarily just a few weeks after reopening.
 Coronavirus cases in Florida have spiked over the last 24 hours. The Florida Department of Health reported almost 1,800 new COVID-19 cases. Although Florida is seeing new cases of coronavirus there is a reduction in reported deaths.

