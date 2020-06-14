Global  

Ron Howard & Bryce Dallas Howard on "Dads"

CBS News Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
"Every day as a parent is a comedy, you know? It just is!" said actress-director Bryce Dallas Howard, whose own famous parent, actor-director Ron Howard, is just one of the famous dads telling stories about fatherhood in her new documentary, "Dads." Lee Cowan sits down with father and daughter.
