Ron Howard & Bryce Dallas Howard on "Dads"

Sunday, 14 June 2020 () "Every day as a parent is a comedy, you know? It just is!" said actress-director Bryce Dallas Howard, whose own famous parent, actor-director Ron Howard, is just one of the famous dads telling stories about fatherhood in her new documentary, "Dads." Lee Cowan sits down with father and daughter.
Dads Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Dads is a heartfelt and humorous documentary that celebrates the joys and challenges of parenting in today’s world. Featuring six extraordinary fathers from across the globe, this film offers a firsthand glimpse into the trials and tribulations of modern-day...