A quarantine movie club for seniors, millennials

Millennial filmmakers Ellie Sachs and Matt Starr, who recently shot a remake of Woody Allen's "Annie Hall" starring seniors in New York City, have found a new way for the younger and older generations to connect since the COVID-19 quarantine began: They have been getting together virtually with residents of retirement homes every two weeks for a new ritual: Long Distance Movie Nights, watching films of a bygone era together, opening windows of personal memories. Correspondent Serena Altschul reports.


