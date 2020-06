Related videos from verified sources Ex-US Marine May Spend 18 Years In A Russian Prison



Russian prosecutors asked a court on Monday to sentence former US Marine Paul Whelan. Whelan is accused of being at least a ranking US military intelligence colonel, caught red-handed trying to obtain.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources American sentenced to 16 years in Russia on spying charges MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court sentenced an American to 16 years in prison on spying charges a sentence he rejected as political. The Moscow City Court on...

Seattle Times 1 hour ago





Tweets about this