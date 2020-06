Delaware Online The coronavirus outbreak has to the return of drive-in movies. Two are opening this month in Delaware. 6/12/20 https://t.co/kxmPdPXpz7 8 minutes ago H D D Drive in movie theaters are returning slowly...we have a few here in Texas..no need to quarantine them...😁 https://t.co/gkgYumWlWw 2 days ago Mick Ross Sam Raimi’s The #EvilDead is returning to drive-ins across the country beginning June 13th ... https://t.co/avfcvL2NTL 5 days ago Court Mann The movies are returning — slowly. And so are the patrons. Here are the different ways Utah's movie theaters are ha… https://t.co/wHgJ2R4Y4b 6 days ago