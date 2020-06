VotarEsNuestroDeber RT @lopezgovlaw: #Breaking #News US F-15C aircraft crashes into North Sea, condition of pilot unknown https://t.co/9jZHf73zpx via #FoxNews… 7 minutes ago Frioacero RT @ufeellucky: US F-15C aircraft crashes into North Sea, condition of pilot unknown https://t.co/Rw35FQt79J #FoxNews 8 minutes ago Rachael RT @AirportWebcams: BREAKING: USAF F-15C Eagle has crashed in the North Sea. A major search is now underway for the pilot. The aircraft, fr… 11 minutes ago Miguelito RT @jakejakeny: US F-15C aircraft crashes into North Sea, condition of pilot unknown https://t.co/wvojscgBRk 12 minutes ago Jake Novak US F-15C aircraft crashes into North Sea, condition of pilot unknown https://t.co/wvojscgBRk 16 minutes ago Two Feathers US F-15C aircraft crashes into North Sea, condition of pilot unknown https://t.co/AqEhhRnKDh 19 minutes ago Paul O' Brien RT @DrJamesRogers: US Air Force pilot missing after fighter jet (F-15 C Eagle) crashes into the North Sea. One pilot onboard. Search and Re… 22 minutes ago Anne777 US F-15C aircraft crashes into North Sea, condition of pilot unknown https://t.co/Al0PJWyDN4 #FoxNews 26 minutes ago