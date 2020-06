Donald Trump Not Well? Speculations About Dementia and Stroke Surface After See Unsteadily Walking Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

On Saturday, videos of US President Donald Trump circulated online and it shows that he was struggling to walk, talk and drink water. Netizens are speculating that his behavior are signs of dementia and stroke. On Saturday, videos of US President Donald Trump circulated online and it shows that he was struggling to walk, talk and drink water. Netizens are speculating that his behavior are signs of dementia and stroke. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Eric The Red Donald Trump Not Well? Speculations About Dementia and Stroke Surface After See Unsteadily Walking https://t.co/AztWWUfjqG 41 minutes ago Tad Toring Donald Trump Not Well? Speculations About Dementia and Stroke Surface After See Unsteadily Walking #Topbuzz https://t.co/ae7EcoJEbr 2 hours ago Joseph White "Donald Trump Not Well? Speculations About Dementia and Stroke Surface After Seen Unsteadily Walking," It seems, to… https://t.co/Kw5CLkNwjO 4 hours ago Humanist. Donald Trump Not Well? Speculations About Dementia and Stroke Surface After See Unsteadily Walking https://t.co/XDPXJUPJo0 7 hours ago One News Page Donald Trump Not Well? Speculations About Dementia and Stroke Surface After See Unsteadily Walking: https://t.co/haKnYY2Qvc 7 hours ago HNGN Donald Trump Not Well? Speculations About Dementia and Stroke Surface After See Unsteadily Walking… https://t.co/79J30eOrJR 8 hours ago