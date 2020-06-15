Global  

ICU bed use, ER visits hit new highs for Arizona COVID-19 cases

azcentral.com Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Arizona's daily coronavirus numbers climbed again Monday, continuing more than two straight weeks of record high reported cases and deaths.
 
 Coronavirus cases spiked in Arizona and Florida on Wednesday, a day after those states and four others reported record daily increases of new infections. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

