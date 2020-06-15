Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

24 Hour Fitness declares bankruptcy, citing coronavirus hit

CBS News Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Gym chain also closing 100 locations nationwide, but plans to keep other facilities running while in Chapter 11.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: 24 Hour Fitness Files For Bankruptcy, Closing Dozens Of Texas Locations

24 Hour Fitness Files For Bankruptcy, Closing Dozens Of Texas Locations 00:37

 Gyms across Texas and the nation were closed for months during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, now one national chain -- 24 Hour Fitness -- has filed for bankruptcy. Katie Johnston reports.

Related videos from verified sources

24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy [Video]

24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy

24 Hour Fitness has filed for bankruptcy, announcing to close 100 gyms permanently. The company says the bankruptcy filing will allow them to re-structure and rebound in the near future.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published
24 Hour Fitness Files For Bankruptcy [Video]

24 Hour Fitness Files For Bankruptcy

National gym chain 24 Hour Fitness has filed for bankruptcy after the Covid-19 pandemic forced its facilities shut for months.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:32Published
24 Hour Fitness Permanently Closes 18 Gyms Across LA, OC; Files For Bankruptcy [Video]

24 Hour Fitness Permanently Closes 18 Gyms Across LA, OC; Files For Bankruptcy

The company confirms it permanently closed 18 gyms across the Southland and about 100 nationwide. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:21Published

Tweets about this