24 Hour Fitness declares bankruptcy, citing coronavirus hit
Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Gym chain also closing 100 locations nationwide, but plans to keep other facilities running while in Chapter 11.
Related videos from verified sources
24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy
24 Hour Fitness has filed for bankruptcy, announcing to close 100 gyms permanently. The company says the bankruptcy filing will allow them to re-structure and rebound in the near future.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:23Published
24 Hour Fitness Files For Bankruptcy
National gym chain 24 Hour Fitness has filed for bankruptcy after the Covid-19 pandemic forced its facilities shut for months.
Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:32Published
