Free shuttle on 16th Street Mall to resume service Sunday after COVID shutdown Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

RTD announced Monday that it will once again roll its free MallRide shuttle down the 16th Street Mall starting Sunday, bringing to an end an unprecedented closure of the popular downtown bus service due to the coronavirus pandemic.