Team Up RGC RT @RedPBlueP: Another bad prediction ? US coronavirus deaths projected at over 200,000 by October: report https://t.co/lgFKXo4eKb 6 minutes ago

🔴RedPiLL vs BluePiLL🌀 Another bad prediction ? US coronavirus deaths projected at over 200,000 by October: report https://t.co/lgFKXo4eKb 8 minutes ago

VotarEsNuestroDeber RT @lopezgovlaw: #Breaking #News US coronavirus deaths projected at over 200,000 by October https://t.co/AwPX2Mqu1l via #FoxNews #National 15 minutes ago

D. Seator Translation: ‘Sources Inside Pelosi’s Head’ say The Chinese Wuhan Corona Virus will spike on Nov. 4, 2020. Should… https://t.co/rGUJvkWZ3O 23 minutes ago

Alif Alam US coronavirus deaths projected at over 200,000 by October :The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME)… https://t.co/CrIquRHTuE 39 minutes ago

kristen worley Over 200,000 deaths projected by October in the US. ‘That makes no sense': Cooper reacts to Trump's virus remark https://t.co/DMqR2oCaJN 4 hours ago