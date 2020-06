دُعاءالفدّا RT @fteconomics: US retail sales rebound almost 18% in May as consumers return https://t.co/e4IDDtdx7Y 4 minutes ago Christopher RT @Mauerback: US retail sales rebound almost 18% in May as consumers return https://t.co/Duqdf3Nv3U via @financialtimes When you bring som… 7 minutes ago Marshall Auerback US retail sales rebound almost 18% in May as consumers return https://t.co/Duqdf3Nv3U via @financialtimes When you… https://t.co/sMkarr3InT 8 minutes ago HuronValleyStateBank US retail sales rebound almost 18% in May as consumers return. #economymomentum #financeandeconomy… https://t.co/gsXYrxCDlN 12 minutes ago thirupathisaminathan RT @FT: US retail sales rebound almost 18% in May as consumers return https://t.co/yVGe41E7hg 14 minutes ago Javier Soto RT @AllBRKNews: US retail sales rebound almost 18% in May as consumers loosen purse strings -- Financial Times 20 minutes ago Chris Fortune RT @WRAL: Breaking News: Retail sales jumped almost 18% in May, indicating slight improvement after coronavirus shutdown https://t.co/NpALa… 23 minutes ago PurpleBiz.net US retail sales rebound almost 18% in May as consumers return https://t.co/VR4HplTOSw 24 minutes ago