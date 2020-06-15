‘The Politician’ Season 2 Trailer: Payton Readies for the Mudslinging Against Dede Standish (Video) Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Netflix has finally dropped the trailer for “The Politician” Season 2, just days before the new installment of the Ryan Murphy-created satire premieres. And the video, which you can view above, gives fans a taste of just how dirty Payton (Ben Platt) might have to get to compete against Judith Light’s Dede Standish in the race for New York state senate.



Aside from mudslinging, Payton and Dede are juggling bugging, moles and “sex pentagrams” inside their campaigns. And that appears to be the tip of the iceberg in what’s shaping up to be the wildest (fictional) NYC-based campaign ever.



Here’s the official description for Season 2 of “The Politician,” courtesy of Netflix, which premieres this Friday:



“Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) fights to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race. As a long-time incumbent and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) at her side, Dede’s re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton – who sees this as the next step on his path to the Presidency – must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple. Meanwhile, his mother, Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow), makes a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he’s hoping to accomplish. But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite the voters.”



Created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, “The Politician” stars Platt, Light, Midler and Paltrow along with Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss and Sam Jaeger.



“The Politician” Season 2 premieres Friday on Netflix.



