Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘The View’ Co-Host Sunny Hostin Calls Out ‘Systemic Racism’ at ABC Amid Investigation Into Exec’s Comments About Her (Video)

The Wrap Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin on Monday spoke out about “systemic racism” at ABC News days after network executive Barbara Fedida was placed on leave following a report of insensitive, racist and abusive language used about staffers including Hostin herself.

“It was a tough weekend for me and I was really disappointed and saddened and hurt when I learned about the racist comments that were made, allegedly, about me, my colleagues and my dear friends,” Hostin said at the top of the daytime show, which airs on ABC.

Hostin then addressed many of the inflammatory comments Fedida detailed in Yashar Ali’s Huffington Post report on Saturday. “Because if true, to reference Robin Roberts — who is one of the most respected and beloved journalists in our country — as ‘picking cotton'; to reference me — someone who’s been very open about having grown up in publicly housing — as being ‘low rent'; to reference Kendis Gibson — who was my office mate at ABC and now is an MSNBC anchor — to say that he isn’t worth paying as much as ABC would pay for toilet paper; the fact that Mara Schiavocampo, who is a friend an a former colleague at ABC, the fact that she has an NDA in place and can’t talk about her experiences at ABC tells me that systemic racism touches everything and everyone in our society,” Hostin said.

“Regardless of social stature, no one is immune,” she said. “It’s the type or racism that black people deal with every single day and it has to stop.”

*Also Read:* ABC News Executive Barbara Fedida Put on Leave Following Accusations of Insensitive and Racist Comments

Hostin added she’s looking forward to the results of the network’s investigation into Fedida, who serves as senior vice president of talent and business. Hostin also noted that she’s received support from not only Goldberg, but “View” co-host Meghan McCain as well as other staffers on the show since the accusations surfaced over the weekend.

The internal ABC investigation was prompted in part by Ali’s investigative story, which recorded 34 current and former staffers’ complaints against Fedida.

The report cited a statement from Fedida provided by her attorney, which reads: “Throughout my career, I have been a champion for increased diversity in network news. Building a news division where everyone can thrive has been my life’s mission. I am proud of my decades of work of hiring, supporting and promoting talented journalists of color. And, unlike these heartbreaking and incredibly misleading claims about me, that track record is well-documented and undeniable.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'The View' Takes on 'Watershed Moment' in History and America's 'Responsibility' to Confront Racism (Video)

'The View' Hosts Praise Sean Hannity for Chastising Armed Protesters (Video)

Meghan McCain Announces Pregnancy, Will Co-Host 'The View' From Home
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: NFL Pledges $250 Million Donation to Combat Systemic Racism

NFL Pledges $250 Million Donation to Combat Systemic Racism 01:28

 In a statement released on Thursday, the NFL announced their plan to donate $250 million over the next 10 years.

Related videos from verified sources

Delano Police speaks out on systemic racism [Video]

Delano Police speaks out on systemic racism

Delano Police speaks out on systemic racism

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:25Published
US Attorney General Barr Says There Is No Systemic Racism in Policing [Video]

US Attorney General Barr Says There Is No Systemic Racism in Policing

President Donald Trump's Attorney General made the statement during a Sunday interview with CBS News.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Lady Gaga urges 2020 graduates to stand up against 'systemic oppression' in heartfelt speech [Video]

Lady Gaga urges 2020 graduates to stand up against 'systemic oppression' in heartfelt speech

Lady Gaga urged high school graduates to help fight systemic racism in America as she delivered a heartfelt speech on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this

goza774

goza77 RT @nypost: 'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin reacts to ABC exec's alleged racist comments https://t.co/ZRRFyMCHVP https://t.co/3qqXPPaBpH 37 seconds ago

nypost

New York Post 'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin reacts to ABC exec's alleged racist comments https://t.co/ZRRFyMCHVP https://t.co/3qqXPPaBpH 14 minutes ago

Apostleg180

Apostle Sunny Hostin: ‘Saddened’ That ABC News Exec Called Me ‘Low Rent’ https://t.co/tSuMf2a2TG 2 hours ago

globalstratltd

GT Strategies Ltd. Truth hurts! The View host Sunny Hostin reacts to ABC News exec's 'racist' comments https://t.co/T5WMErMfJw via @MailOnline 2 hours ago

blanc2618

Brian Lancet Sunny Hostin: ‘Saddened’ That ABC News Exec Called Me ‘Low Rent’ https://t.co/sKrY47vvgg #SmartNews 2 hours ago

HewittBombaraC

Celeste Hewitt-Bombara 'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin reacts to ABC exec's alleged racist comments https://t.co/mRBFOCES1Z via @nypost 3 hours ago

OldSalz

Dep(LAURA)able NEEDs a KIDNEY! RT @nypost: 'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin reacts to ABC exec's alleged racist comments https://t.co/IqtOyPWqJG https://t.co/G5IVSLsKEl 3 hours ago

JamesS020770

J Starr Liberals treat other liberal racists differently than other racists. Hypocrites. 'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin re… https://t.co/jhZOpvYkkC 4 hours ago