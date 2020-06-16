Global  

Florida Sees Nearly 2,800 New Coronavirus Cases In Day, Sets New Record

cbs4.com Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Florida has a new record for one-day increases in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state.
 Florida is reporting another 2,610 new coronavirus cases in the state, which continues the uptick in numbers for the state which now has a total of 82,719.

