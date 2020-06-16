|
|
|
Florida Sees Nearly 2,800 New Coronavirus Cases In Day, Sets New Record
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Florida has a new record for one-day increases in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state.
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Expected Rise In COVID-19 Cases
As coronavirus cases spike in Florida, Governor Ron Desantis is attributing the alarming trend to increased testing, outbreaks in high-risk areas like jails, assisted living facilities and migrant..
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:33Published
|
COVID-19 cases in Nevada | June 19
317 new COVID-19 cases are 3 new deaths are being reported in Clark County. There are now more than 12,000 cases in our state.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:16Published
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|