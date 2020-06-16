‘Euphoria’ Star Jacob Elordi Overcomes Illness to Find Love in Trailer for Romance ‘2 Hearts’ (Video) Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Freestyle Releasing, a division of Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studio, has acquired the rights to the indie romance “2 Hearts,” which stars “Euphoria” and “The Kissing Booth” actor Jacob Elordi and “Riverdale” actor Tiera Skovbye in an inspiring love story.



The film directed by Lance Hool will open in theaters on Sept. 11, and it follows two couples who are connected across two different decades and in other parts of the world but are brought together after they both suffer from a rare illness and discover that miracles can still happen.



“I believe that connections are everywhere,” Elordi says in the first trailer for “2 Hearts,” which you can watch above. “The kindness of a stranger, the first heartbeat of a baby, the love of your family, and I believe each one of us has a purpose, even if we can’t see it. Do you?”



Elordi and Skovbye play one of the two couples and star alongside Adan Canto and Radha Mitchell.



*Also Read:* 'Riverdale' Creator Teases Season 5 Time Jump to Archie and the Gang's Post-College Future



“2 Hearts” is written by Robin U. Russin and Veronica Hool and is produced by Conrad Hool and Lance Hool. Executive producers are Shawn Williamson, Aaron Au and Veronica Hool, and the film is from Silver Lions Films, distributed by Freestyle Releasing.



“We believe ‘2 Hearts’ is the kind of heartwarming and uplifting love story that audiences need right now and will want to experience,” Freestyle’s head of acquisitions Chris Charalambous said in a statement. “Director Lance Hool and his team have created a beautiful, memorable movie about romance and the pure power of connection based on real events that is not only heartfelt, but the perfect film for this moment. For all of us who are fans of love stories, ‘2 Hearts’ is cast with rising stars in unforgettable roles.”



“‘2 Hearts’ is the movie medicine we all need right now. When my brother and I met the real Jorge and Leslie and heard their amazing story, I was awestruck. Their love and their journey touched me deeply and I had to share this story because this is fundamentally about connection, love and destiny,” Hool said in a statement.



Check out the inspiring tearjerker of a trailer for “2 Hearts above.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



DJ Caruso Adapts Romance Novel 'Redeeming Love' With Abigail Cowen, Tom Lewis



Joey King on Jumping From 'The Kissing Booth' to 'The Act' (Exclusive Video)



Netflix's 'The Kissing Booth' and 'To All the Boys I Loved Before' Rewatched by Nearly Half of Viewers 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Teaser Trailer - Published 4 days ago 2 Hearts Movie 02:30 2 Hearts Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: For two couples the future unfolds in different decades and different places, but a hidden connection will bring them together in a way no one could have predicted. Based on an inspirational true story, 2 Hearts is a romantic journey that celebrates life,...

Related videos from verified sources Girl receives surprise video call from Cinderella and Moana



A little girl who couldn't have a birthday party was overjoyed when she received a surprise video call from Cinderella and Moana. Maddie Stewart, three, was feeling bored under lockdown in East.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on April 29, 2020 Tell Me I Love You movie



Tell Me I Love You movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A modern day romance, two girls and one guy are best friends, roommates, and bandmates who hatch a plan to get married and inherit money to make a.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:57 Published on April 23, 2020

Tweets about this