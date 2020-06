3 NYPD Officers Fell Ill After Drinking Milkshake from Shake Shack, Cries Intentional Poisoning Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The Manhattan branch of the restaurant Shake Shack is under investigation after three NYPD officers were rushed to the hospital due to food poisoning. According to reports, the officers ingested bleach. The Manhattan branch of the restaurant Shake Shack is under investigation after three NYPD officers were rushed to the hospital due to food poisoning. According to reports, the officers ingested bleach. 👓 View full article