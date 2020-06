Detroit News Now ‘I Wanted To Reach People Who Wouldn’t Normally Be Open To A Reading’: Psychic Medium Thomas John On CBS All Access… https://t.co/PZFiArSz4v 9 minutes ago

PulpNews Crime 'I Wanted To Reach People Who Wouldn't Normally Be Open To A Reading': Psychic Medium #Tho - Jun 16 @ 2:52 PM ET https://t.co/kHNUyhecEz 36 minutes ago

San Francisco News ‘I Wanted To Reach People Who Wouldn’t Normally Be Open To A Reading’: Psychic Medium Thomas John On CBS All Access… https://t.co/RTQ4CPGCZR 58 minutes ago

Denver News Now ‘I Wanted To Reach People Who Wouldn’t Normally Be Open To A Reading’: Psychic Medium Thomas John On CBS All Access… https://t.co/5NCa0uqFkH 1 hour ago

James Tan MBA Broker/ REALTOR -Bethany Real Estate ‘I Wanted To Reach People Who Wouldn’t Normally Be Open To A Reading’: Psychic Medium Thomas John On CBS All Access… https://t.co/9vNBybaFOV 1 hour ago

Boston News Now ‘I Wanted To Reach People Who Wouldn’t Normally Be Open To A Reading’: Psychic Medium Thomas John On CBS All Access… https://t.co/m1hl1Hdxiy 1 hour ago

Gary Hayes @_manyiagbor What I wouldn't give for a gun. That is what I wanted to say but realize that the answer lies elsewher… https://t.co/Z8vDOjI7DI 6 days ago