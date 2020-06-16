Global  

Supreme Court Once Again Decline Cases Involving Gun Control

HNGN Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Supreme Court Once Again Decline Cases Involving Gun ControlThe Second Amendment has been the center of debates in the United States for years, with thousands asking for a stricter law in carrying firearms. However, the Supreme Court declined to review cases connected to the Amendment.
 The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review a series of cases seeking to expand gun rights. According to Reuters, it rejected 10 different appeals challenging firearms restrictions violating the Second Amendment. One of those cases challenged assault weapons bans in Massachusetts and Cook County, Ill....

