Supreme Court Once Again Decline Cases Involving Gun Control

JB 🇨🇦 😷 RT @LaDemos: Louisiana hasn't forgotten that Jeff Landry felt so strongly that employers should be able to discriminate against LGBTQ+ empl… 35 seconds ago 🌊 Jeannie Stay strong & Rise Up, we will change in this world. Ruling on LGBTQ rights once again reveals precarious nature of… https://t.co/RREzGNR8jf 30 minutes ago WorldHistoryAssociationofTexas RT @OriginsOSU: Conservatives furious about the Supreme Court's ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, Ga are experiencing what politicians… 34 minutes ago Pete Pappas @KamalaHarris How nice that Congress once again wouldn’t do their job and amend the law instead of the Supreme Cour… https://t.co/Bq3f94gxFD 38 minutes ago Our Truths It's a shame that, once again, it took a Supreme Court decision to say who someone loves has nothing to do with th… https://t.co/82lYEXhlHj 40 minutes ago Northeastern for Joe Biden Yesterday in a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that workers cannot be fired based on sexual orientation or ge… https://t.co/dihZc6r6TB 49 minutes ago Jay Millard RT @thegoodgodabove: Today the Supreme Court emphatically struck down Trump’s attempt to allow discrimination against LGBTQ people in the w… 53 minutes ago The State Journal-Register Ruling on LGBTQ rights once again reveals precarious nature of Supreme Court's conservative majority https://t.co/HBCdrADF65 58 minutes ago