Man arrested in shooting during New Mexico protest

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that happened as protesters in New Mexico's largest city tried to tear down a bronze statue of a Spanish conquistador outside the Albuquerque Museum, police said Tuesday. (June 16)
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Man shot in New Mexico protest over sculpture

Man shot in New Mexico protest over sculpture 01:24

 [NFA] Activists blamed members of a heavily-armed volunteer militia for instigating violence after demonstrators tried to pull down an Albuquerque monument. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

