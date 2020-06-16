Man arrested in shooting during New Mexico protest

No1ukno82 RT @NBCNightlyNews: Suspect arrested after shooting at New Mexico protest — @GadiNBC reports. https://t.co/VFMZWeayfU 19 seconds ago

Cam30 RT @pccote66: Stephen Ray Baca, 31, Arrested in Shooting at Albuquerque, New Mexico Statue Protest: https://t.co/xnDFCIyset via @AOL 2 minutes ago

Katrina Jagodinsky RT @IndianCountry: A 31-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that happened as protesters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, tried to tear… 2 minutes ago

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Suspect arrested after shooting at New Mexico protest — @GadiNBC reports. https://t.co/VFMZWeayfU 3 minutes ago

ばく〜忍者 Albuquerque police arrested a man for shooting a protester during a fight over a statue of a Spanish conquistador… https://t.co/5n4B5QcOoe 21 minutes ago

Indian Country Today A 31-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that happened as protesters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, tried to… https://t.co/SNBhMSxPmr 47 minutes ago

Mark A Moya RT @csgazette: Members of the New Mexico Civil Guard, a self-described civilian militia group, showed up to protect the statue and interven… 52 minutes ago