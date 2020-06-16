Man arrested in shooting during New Mexico protest
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 (
5 hours ago) A 31-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that happened as protesters in New Mexico's largest city tried to tear down a bronze statue of a Spanish conquistador outside the Albuquerque Museum, police said Tuesday. (June 16)
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
13 hours ago
[NFA] Activists blamed members of a heavily-armed volunteer militia for instigating violence after demonstrators tried to pull down an Albuquerque monument. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Man shot in New Mexico protest over sculpture 01:24
