Related videos from verified sources Authorities: 3 alleged members of 'Boogaloo' movement arrested



Las Vegas authorities report three alleged members of the "Boogaloo" movement have been charged with violations and arrested. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:37 Published 2 weeks ago Domestic violence suspect allegedly stabbed a police K-9 before being fatally shot by California officers



A domestic violence suspect who authorities say stabbed a police K-9 was fatally shot by officers in Fullerton Wednesday night. Credit: KTLA Duration: 01:46 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this