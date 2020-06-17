Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sean Davis Blasts ‘Whiny Cry-Bullies Of The Left’ Who Targeted The Federalist

Daily Caller Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
’Where is the Congress, where is the Justice Department, why isn’t anyone stepping in to stop this?’
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this