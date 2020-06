U.S. sues Bolton over publication of book



[NFA] The United States on Tuesday sued former national security advisor John Bolton, seeking to block him from publishing a book about his time in the White House that it said contained classified.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:15 Published 11 hours ago

Trump Says John Bolton Could Face Criminal Liability For His Book



President Donald Trump gave a reason for his former national security adviser John Bolton to not publish his book. He said Bolton will break the law and face criminal liability if he published the book.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 1 day ago