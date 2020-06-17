Trump administration sues over new Bolton book, claiming it contains classified information
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Former National Security Adviser John Bolton is set to publish his tell-all book about his time in the White House. However, the Trump administration is suing Bolton and his publisher to halt publication because they say the book contains classified information. Major Garrett reports.
President Donald Trump gave a reason for his former national security adviser John Bolton to not publish his book. He said Bolton will break the law and face criminal liability if he published the book..
The Trump administration has sued a former high-ranking adviser over a book it says contains classified information. However, released excerpts reveal a portrait... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •FOXNews.com •BBC News