Trump administration sues over new Bolton book, claiming it contains classified information

CBS News Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton is set to publish his tell-all book about his time in the White House. However, the Trump administration is suing Bolton and his publisher to halt publication because they say the book contains classified information. Major Garrett reports.
