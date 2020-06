Church bells to toll in Denver in remembrance of Charleston church shooting, Juneteenth and George Floyd Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Churches across Denver will ring their bells for eight minutes, 46 seconds to remember the Emmanuel AME Church shooting, George Floyd and the end of slavery. 👓 View full article

Video credit: Localish - Published 1 day ago Houston says goodbye to George Floyd in emotional service 03:46 Thousands lined up at The Fountain of Praise Church on Monday to say goodbye to George Floyd. The memorial was open to the public, and the crowd included leaders, athletes, police officers, and many parents who brought their children to be part of the service. George Floyd's brother shared an...

