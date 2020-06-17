Global  

Beijing outbreak raises virus fears for rest of the world

Denver Post Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
China raised its emergency warning to its second-highest level and canceled more than 60% of the flights to Beijing on Wednesday amid a new coronavirus outbreak in the capital. It was a sharp pullback for the nation that declared victory over COVID-19 in March and a message to the rest of the world about how tenacious the virus really is.
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Beijing market outbreak sparks fears of second COVID-19 wave

Beijing market outbreak sparks fears of second COVID-19 wave 02:18

 Coronavirus cluster at the city's biggest wholesale market triggers strict lockdown.

