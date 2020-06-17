Beijing outbreak raises virus fears for rest of the world
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () China raised its emergency warning to its second-highest level and canceled more than 60% of the flights to Beijing on Wednesday amid a new coronavirus outbreak in the capital. It was a sharp pullback for the nation that declared victory over COVID-19 in March and a message to the rest of the world about how tenacious the virus really is.
