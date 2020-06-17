'It got ugly': What happened when Black Lives Matter protests came to small town Ohio

Local Fraternal Order of Police president Dan Hils said Tuesday afternoon that two weeks of protests showed that the department is worth an extra investment. Black Lives Matter activists, whose outrage over the death of George Floyd was strengthened by videos of police mistreating protesters, said...
The city of Bethel has ordered a 9 p.m. curfew Monday night as groups of Black Lives Matter protesters and counter-protesters lined up in the rural Ohio town. The curfew will last until 6 a.m. Tuesday.