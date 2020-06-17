Son Of Charleston Church Shooting Victim Uses Public Speech To Bring People Together
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () One of the people killed in the Charleston church shooting five years ago was Chris Singleton's mom. Since then, he has become a motivational speaker to try to bridge the gap between hate and love.
Thousands lined up at The Fountain of Praise Church on Monday to say goodbye to George Floyd. The memorial was open to the public, and the crowd included leaders, athletes, police officers, and many parents who brought their children to be part of the service. George Floyd’s brother shared an...
