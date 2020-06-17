Global  

Son Of Charleston Church Shooting Victim Uses Public Speech To Bring People Together

NPR Wednesday, 17 June 2020
One of the people killed in the Charleston church shooting five years ago was Chris Singleton's mom. Since then, he has become a motivational speaker to try to bridge the gap between hate and love.
