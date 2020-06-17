Global  

Quaker Oats To Retire Aunt Jemima Brand Named After Racist Stereotype

NPR Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Michael Twitty, a food historian, about Quaker Oats' decision to discontinue the Aunt Jemima brand, which was named after a racist stereotype.
Video credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Quaker Oats Retiring Aunt Jemima Brand

Quaker Oats Retiring Aunt Jemima Brand 00:20

 A new brand will be revealed in the fall.

