Quaker Oats To Retire Aunt Jemima Brand Named After Racist Stereotype
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Michael Twitty, a food historian, about Quaker Oats' decision to discontinue the Aunt Jemima brand, which was named after a racist stereotype.
