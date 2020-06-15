Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia Charges Prominent Scientist With Selling Military Secrets To China

Daily Caller Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
His house arrest was extended through October on June 5
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Russia accuses scientist of treason for passing secrets to China: lawyer

 State prosecutors have charged a prominent Russian scientist with treason after accusing him of passing state secrets to China, his lawyer said on Monday, saying...
Reuters

Russia accuses scientist of treason for passing secrets to China - lawyer

 State prosecutors have charged a prominent Russian scientist with treason after accusing him of passing state secrets to China, his lawyer said on Monday, saying...
Reuters India


Tweets about this