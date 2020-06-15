Russia Charges Prominent Scientist With Selling Military Secrets To China



Related news from verified sources Russia accuses scientist of treason for passing secrets to China: lawyer State prosecutors have charged a prominent Russian scientist with treason after accusing him of passing state secrets to China, his lawyer said on Monday, saying...

Reuters 3 days ago



Russia accuses scientist of treason for passing secrets to China - lawyer State prosecutors have charged a prominent Russian scientist with treason after accusing him of passing state secrets to China, his lawyer said on Monday, saying...

Reuters India 3 days ago





Tweets about this