Pompeo meets Chinese counterpart in Hawaii to talk trade, Hong Kong, human rights
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday met with his Chinese counterpart in Hawaii as the relationship between the two nations dipped to its lowest level in a decade over everything from Beijing's handling of the coronavirus pandemic to Hong Kong's autonomy.
[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to meet a Chinese delegation at a U.S. military base in Hawaii this week to discuss bilateral ties that have soured deeply since the start of the year, sources familiar with the matter said. Libby Hogan reports.