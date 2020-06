Karl Schaeffer #YouCantMakeThisStuffUp Covid19 Pinal County sheriff says he tested positive for COVID-19 before planned Trump mee… https://t.co/ofKDhf99Kw 4 minutes ago Jennifer Sage🚴🏻‍♀️😺🍷⛷ RT @maggieNYT: Coronavirus Arizona: Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb says he has COVID-19 https://t.co/R3h7fhoiJN 9 minutes ago Patrick L. Lee RT @brendanorrell: Arizona Sheriff who refused to enforce lockdown has coronavirus. Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb says he found out when h… 24 minutes ago BestIsYetToCome RT @julia_doughty: Arizona Sheriff Who Refused to Enforce Lockdown Now Has COVID-19 😢 Lamb says he was likely infected during a campaign ev… 38 minutes ago The Truth🌊🇺🇸 Coronavirus Arizona: Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb says he has COVID-19 https://t.co/em2zRPLNbU 46 minutes ago Gideon Mountain Hunt Hope he dies. We need a “teaching moment,” and he certainly volunteered for that. “Teaching moments” save lives.… https://t.co/YMLICbD7H7 55 minutes ago 𝕁𝕦𝕝𝕚𝕒 𝔻𝕠𝕦𝕘𝕙𝕥𝕪 ⭐️✨💫 Arizona Sheriff Who Refused to Enforce Lockdown Now Has COVID-19 😢 Lamb says he was likely infected during a campai… https://t.co/qdsQ5Jiym5 1 hour ago Adrian "I refuse to enforce the stay-at-home order." "I have to stay at home for the next 14 days."* *he tested positi… https://t.co/mbWjyMm3hm 1 hour ago