Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Dad Gang: shattering the myth of the missing black father

CBS News Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
The Dad Gang, an organization of black fathers on Long Island, is working to erase the myth of the absent black father. Founder Sean Williams says he was bothered by his neighbors’ surprise at seeing him so active in his child’s upbringing. Errol Barnett reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Black father explains why he's 'scared to death' to walk in neighborhood alone

Black father explains why he's 'scared to death' to walk in neighborhood alone 01:28

 In the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.a Black author and father shared a moving post about why he’s been afraid to walk alone in his Los Angeles neighborhood.On May 28, Shola Richards, author of “Making Work Work,” shared a lengthy post...in which he...

Related videos from verified sources

Palm Beach County father reflects on raising three Black children during defining movement [Video]

Palm Beach County father reflects on raising three Black children during defining movement

As conversations on racial injustice continue around the country, a Palm Beach County father is reflecting on what it’s like to raise three Black children during a life-changing movement.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:31Published
9 Hilarious Quotes About Being a Dad [Video]

9 Hilarious Quotes About Being a Dad

9 Hilarious Quotes About Being a Dad Ray Romano Seth Meyers Taye Diggs Justin Timberlake Michael Ian Black Lin Manuel Miranda Jim Gaffigan Jerry Seinfeld Conan O’Brien Happy Father's Day!

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
62-year-old father tasered by police because he 'was black' [Video]

62-year-old father tasered by police because he 'was black'

A 62-year-old father claims he was tasered by police because he was black. Millard Scott said he feels black people are being singled out and targeted by the Metropolitan Police who are ignoring..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

CBS Evening News, June 17, 2020

 Former Atlanta police officer charged in Rayshard Brooks shooting; The Dad Gang: shattering the myth of the missing black father 
CBS News


Tweets about this