The Dad Gang: shattering the myth of the missing black father
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () The Dad Gang, an organization of black fathers on Long Island, is working to erase the myth of the absent black father. Founder Sean Williams says he was bothered by his neighbors’ surprise at seeing him so active in his child’s upbringing. Errol Barnett reports
