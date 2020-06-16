Global  

Bolton Book Accuses Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo, Former Chief Of Staff Mick Mulvaney Of Orchestrating White House Leaks

Daily Caller Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Mick Mulvaney Dropped As Much As $550,000 In Stocks

Mick Mulvaney Dropped As Much As $550,000 In Stocks 00:32

 President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney dropped as much as $550,000 in stocks. He did it on the same day Trump assured the public the economy was “doing fantastically” during the coronavirus outbreak. According to Business Insider, Trump said the “consumer in the United...

Trump 'ethically unfit' for presidency: Pelosi [Video]

Trump 'ethically unfit' for presidency: Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday revelations in a book by a former top White House aide shows President Donald Trump is unfit and unprepared to be president and Democrats will continue..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:22Published
Bolton calls Trump unfit for office [Video]

Bolton calls Trump unfit for office

[NFA] The White House is desperately trying to block the publication of a book by former top White House aide John Bolton, who told ABC News he didn't believe Donald Trump "has the competence to carry..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published
Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's XI to Help Win Re-Election [Video]

Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's XI to Help Win Re-Election

Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's XI to Help Win Re-Election John Bolton is President Donald Trump's former national security advisor. He resigned in late 2019. Trump's Justice Department..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo calls Bolton 'a traitor' over new book

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday branded as "a traitor" former White House national security adviser John Bolton, who has accused President Donald...
