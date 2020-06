Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 2 days ago This Day in History: First Roller Coaster in America Opens 01:02 This Day in History: First Roller Coaster in America Opens June 16, 1884 The "switchback railway" opened at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. For the price of a nickel, patrons could experience the six-mile-an-hour ride. The roller coaster at Coney Island was designed by LaMarcus Thompson. It was...