Bighorn Fire rocks Summerhaven community still recovering from devastating 2003 fire
Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Summerhaven resident Leanne Mack says her parents lost everything in the 2003 Aspen Fire. Now she's evacuating for the Bighorn Fire.
Video credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Published
Bighorn Fire sparks memories of 2003 Aspen Fire 03:02
As firefighters work to hold the fire back from Mount Lemmon, for some, it’s hard to hold back memories of the disastrous Aspen Fire that destroyed much of Summerhaven 17 years ago.
