B&G Foods to review Cream of Wheat brand amid debate on racial inequality

Reuters Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
B&G Foods is reviewing the packaging of its Cream of Wheat porridge, becoming the fourth brand with an African American mascot to take the step amid a national debate over racial inequality in the United States.
