B&G Foods to review Cream of Wheat brand amid debate on racial inequality
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () B&G Foods is reviewing the packaging of its Cream of Wheat porridge, becoming the fourth brand with an African American mascot to take the step amid a national debate over racial inequality in the United States.
Aunt Jemima Syrup to Rebrand Due to Racist Origins On Wednesday, Quaker Oats announced its popular Aunt Jemima syrup and pancake mix brand will be retired. The 130-year-old brand features a Black woman named Aunt Jemima and has long received criticism for its racist origins. Quaker Oats has now...