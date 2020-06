The pain in the job market continues as an additional 1.5 million sought unemployment benefits last week. In the past 12 weeks, more than 44 million new claims...

U.S. layoffs continue as another 1.5M Americans filed for unemployment last week About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many Americans are still losing their jobs even as the economy...

CBC.ca 1 week ago